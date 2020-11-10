Liberia: Integrity Institutions Present National Anti-Corruption Conference Resolution to President George M. Weah

10 November 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) along with other integrity institutions have presented to President George M. Weah the resolutions of the just ended National Anti-Corruption Conference (NACC).

Making the presentation on behalf of the integrity bodies recently in Monrovia, the Executive Chairperson of the LACC gave an overview of the NACC and said the Conference was organized in keeping with Pillar Four of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Cllr. A. Ndubuisi Nwabudike noted that in preparation for the NACC, three Regional Conferences were held around the country including one Sectorial meeting with civil society was held in Monrovia.

He said that the regional conferences and sectorial meeting was centered on three thematic areas namely; Reform of the laws; Compliance and Political Will and highlighted key recommendations reflecting citizens' views from the counties and from participants from the sectorial meeting.

In response, President George M. Weah thanked the integrity institutions for organizing the NACC and promised his unflinching and unwavering support in the fight against corruption and to actualize the recommendations in the Resolution.

He urged the Minister of Finance and Development Planning to support the integrity institutions in their work and promised to lobby with international partners to support the anti-graft bodies.

The presentation ceremony was attended by heads of integrity institutions including the General Auditing Commission (GAC); the Internal Auditing Agency (IAA); the Governance Commission (GC), Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC); Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU); Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives (LEITI); and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Tanzania Opposition's Tundu Lissu Says His Life Is In Danger

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.