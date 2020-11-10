Liberia: 'Armed Security for Judges'

10 November 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, the newly assigned Judge in Grand Cape County who presided recently over the Criminal Court "C" at the Temple of Justice and ruled against the Government of Liberia in the alleged L$16 billion trial has expressed fear of insecurity in Grand Cape Mount County.

Reading the Judge charge on Monday at the opening of the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court in Robert Sports City, he called on the government to provide armed security for all judges.

According to him, "Lack of security for judges undermines the independence, neutrality, and integrity of the judiciary".

He indicated further that, around the world Judges and their families are provided maximum protection.

"In some countries, judges fly back and forth to court. In other countries, judges' homes and vehicles are provided with security cameras 24/7. In other countries, the movements of judges are detailed by armed security. But in Liberia, the ministers, National Election Commissioners, ranking officers of the security apparatus and even the City Mayor of Monrovia are all heavily guarded by armed security, but in the wisdom of the policy makers of Liberia, Judges are don't deserve security protection".

He further expressed the need that judges must live with without fear or favor to administer transparent justice.

The judge stated in his charge that cases decided by judges on a daily basis are in favor or against corrupt and powerful persons, some of whom are drugs traffickers, human traffickers, murderers, armed robbers, and persons who commit cybercrimes valued in millions and billions of dollars, among others, but yet judges are without maximum security protection.

"I am constrained to flag this issue of judges' security, because of my recent pasts. To admit, I am very insecure to be here in Grand Cape Mount County, because few days after my tenure at Criminal Court 'C', six strange unknown men visited my Duport residence at odd hour where one of my sons lives, demanded and searched the entire premises for whom or what I don't know and promised to return," he said.

He retrospect about the late Samuel Doekie who was brutally murdered along with his family may years ago.

"Yes, indeed I am in fear so as not to be Doekielized, (meaning the situation of the late Samuel Dokie who was brutally murdered along with his family on the high way)".

