Nigeria: Niger Governor, Bello Tests Positive to Covid-19

10 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Dipo Laleye

The Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has tested positive to COVID-19.

Bello, who disclosed this yesterday via his twitter handle, added that he had proceeded on self-isolation.

The state government had after the state executive council meeting about two weeks ago when some cabinet members were said to have been positive, directed all the commissioners to submit themselves for test.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Mary Noel-Berje, which confirmed the governor's status said: "his sample was taken for test, and unfortunately returned positive

"The governor said he has immediately gone into self-isolation and has commenced treatment

"We however solicit prayers from all and sundry for his quick recovery even as he is asymptomatic to the virus and advised the people to always observe all the COVID-19 protocols in their dealings," Berje said in the statement.

It is the second time the governor will be going into isolation.

He first went into self-isolation after being in contact with the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari.

He, however, did not test positive then.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had on Sunday 300 new infections of the pandemic outbreak in the country.

The NCDC said after some weeks of recording low number of cases in the country, the 300 new cases brings the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,090.

The NCDC said that the country's epicenter, Lagos State, reported 255 new COVID-19 cases, its highest number of single-day infections since August 22.

The Lagos State Government had warned that it may impose a new lockdown and return other measures if there is a recurrence of high cases in the state due to the flagrant disregard for the ravaging pandemic protocols.

It, therefore, stressed the need for residents to strictly adhere to precautionary measures against Covid-19 pandemic transmission to prevent the second wave of infections.

