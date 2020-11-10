South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 738,525 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

9 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 738 525 with 1 247 new cases identified since the last report

Regrettably, we report 36 COVID-19 related deaths today: 8 from Eastern Cape, 20 from the Free State, 1 from Gauteng, 1 from Mpumalanga and 6 from Western Cape This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 845. Of the 36 deaths reported today, 13 was reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 4 in Eastern Cape, 2 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng and 6 in Western Cape.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 680 726 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.

