South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Runs Out of State ICU Beds As Covid-19 Cases Soar

9 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

As the number of active cases in Nelson Mandela Bay heads towards 5,000, the Eastern Cape Department of Health has confirmed that it has run out of intensive care beds. A group of civil society organisations has raised concern about extreme staff and PPE shortages and the Eastern Cape Health Crisis Action Coalition said on Monday that it still has not seen the much-vaunted plan to turn around the metro's hospitals. The premier's office has lashed out at what was described as irresponsible behaviour by bars, shebeens and other liquor outlets in the province.

State hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay ran out of intensive care beds on Monday 9 November as coronavirus infections in the Eastern Cape's biggest metro edged closer to 5,000.

The district manager for the Department of Health in the metro, Dalene de Vos, said there were 4,546 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in the metro -- an increase of 692 over the weekend.

Another ambulance arrives at Nelson Mandela Bay's Livingstone Hospital, but there is no longer space at the facility for Covid-19 patients. (Photo: Donna van der Watt)

Premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusi Sicwetsha expressed deep concern over the increase in infections and said former...

