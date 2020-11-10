Nigeria: Blasphemy - Kano Islamic Groups Demand Sacking of French Nationals

10 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Kano State Coalition of Ulama and Non-Governmental Organisations, comprising of Ulama and Muslim academics, have called on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to disengage all Frenchmen in the services of the state government.

They also called for the immediate replacement of French language with Arabic language in the curriculum of all public schools in the state.

The call was made in a communiqué signed by the coalition's Organising Secretary, Dr. Saidu Dukawa, issued on Sunday at the end of a public lecture where the coalition expressed its disapproval and condemnation of what it termed French blasphemy sketches.

The communiqué, made available to journalists in Kano yesterday, commended the Kano State Government for its swift action in renaming "France Road" as Madina Road.

The communiqué read, "The cartoons/caricature, which the French history teacher mocked his Muslim students with, are in contravention of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as it affects the right to choice of religion.

"The French President, Emanuel Macron, was not only insensitive to the feelings and sensibilities of the six million Muslims in France, and by extension that of the close to two billion Muslims worldwide, but his action is also acrimonious, hateful, venomous and vile.

"The subsequent crackdown on mosques and Muslim schools in France by Macron is tantamount to matching words with action that Macron and his administration are all out to fight Muslims.

"Consequent upon the foregoing observations, the coalition resolved that Muslims worldwide should consider Macron and his administration as paragons of Islamophobia.

"The coalition supports and affirms its loyalty to all Muslim leaders who expressed condemnation for the actions of Macron and his administration and calls for continuous prayer for them."

The coalition said Muslims must always be ready to protect the honour and sanctity of Prophet Muhammad "through all peaceful and lawful means, including boycotting French products as well as their economic, financial and political interests until France is pulled down to its knees."

The communiqué added, "The coalition commends the Kano State Government for its swift action in renaming 'France Road' as Madina Road; the coalition calls on the Kano State Government to go a step further and disengage all Frenchmen in the services of the state government, such as in sports and anywhere else.

"It should also replace the teaching of French with that of Arabic language in all public schools."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.