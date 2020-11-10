Kenya Voted as Top Tourist Destination

Kenya has been ranked as Africa's leading tourist destination in 2020 by the World Travel Awards (WTA).

The results were announced yesterday virtually from England during the 27th WTA finals in an event that coincided with the Africa Winners Day.

Kenya emerged top for its tantalising cocktail of epic savannah landscapes, immense herds of wildlife and palm-fringed beaches. Maasai Mara Game Reserve, Samburu National Reserve, Shimba Hills National Reserve, Sweet Waters Game Reserve, and Tsavo National Park were named among the country's top safari destinations.

This comes at a time when the sector is experiencing challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nairobi was named Africa's Leading Business Travel Destination while Kenyatta International Convention Centre won Africa's Leading Meetings and Conference Centre award.

Nairobi beat its closest competitor -- Cape Town in South Africa -- which was named Africa's Leading Festival and Event Destination. Its majestic Table Mountain was named Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction.

The results follow a year-long search for the world's top travel, tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public.

South African city of Durban was voted Africa's Leading City Destination.

In the hospitality sector, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club's unique comforts in the shadow of Mt Kenya helped it to clinch the Africa's Leading Hotel title, while Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa in South Africa was named Africa's Leading Boutique Hotel .

Kenya's Aberdare Country Club was voted Africa's Leading Green Hotel. Other winners include Serengeti National Park (Africa's Leading National Park), Thanda Island, Tanzania (Africa's Leading Luxury Island), Shambala Private Game Reserve, South Africa (Africa's Leading Private Game Reserve) and The Oberoi, Marrakech (Morocco's Leading Hotel Suite).

WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Kenya's Twiga Tours scooped three awards, including the coveted World Responsible Tourism Award Africa's.

The safari company was also the best in its category as Kenya's Leading Inbound Tour Operator and Kenya's Leading Safari Company 2020.

In the aviation sector, Ethiopian Airlines lifted the Africa's Leading Airline award, while Africa's Leading Airport award went to Cape Town International Airport.

Kenya Airways won both Africa's Leading Airline-Business Class and Africa's Leading Airline-Economy Class awards.