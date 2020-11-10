Tanzania: Zanzibar Second VP Promises to Deliver

NEWLY appointed Zanzibar's Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdallah took oath of office here on Monday, ahead of the official opening of the 10th House of Representatives tomorrow.

At a State House event that lasted for hardly three minutes, the new chief executive of the government thanked Zanzibaris for their wise decision to give ruling CCM a landslide victory in the October 27/28, 2020 General Election.

Holder of Master of Business Administration and second year PhD student at the Open University of Tanzania, who until his new appointment was serving as South Pemba Regional Commissioner, pledged outstanding performance in serving the islanders.

The 45-year old Second Vice-President thanked President Hussein Mwinyi for the big trust and appointment to the sensitive job.

The youthful Hemed was born on April 15, 1975 at Mauwani village in South Pemba's Mkoani district. He attended Kiwani Primary School prior to joining Fidel Castro Secondary School, where he completed his ordinary secondary education.

He also has a bachelor degree in finance administration from Dar es Salaam-based Institute of Finance Management.

Previously, Mr Abdalla served as Administrative Officer in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, then Ministry of Trade and Industries during President Amani Karume regime, before he was appointed District Commissioner (DC).

He replaces Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, who has retired. According to section 39 (1) of the Isles Constitution of 1984 (2010 amendments), the Zanzibar President is required to appoint First and Second Vice-Presidents seven days after being sworn-in as President.

Meanwhile, CCM's Special Committee of the National Executive Council (NEC), Zanzibar, on Monday received and deliberated on recommendations for the candidature of the House of Representatives Deputy Speaker in the 2020/2025 period.

The vacancy had attracted two candidates-Mgeni Hassan Juma and Mwanaasha Khamis Juma-who picked and returned the duly filled forms to contest for the second highest seat in the legislative house.

Opening the meeting, CCM Vice-President, Zanzibar, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, implored CCM members, fans and supporters to remain united in defending the party interests.

He said despite the ruling party's landslide victory in the just ended general election, the party leaders, members, fans and supporters have to sustain their unity to keep the party strong.

Speaking at the Kisiwandui CCM main offices-hosted meeting, President Hussein Mwinyi reaffirmed his commitment to serve Zanzibaris diligently as he had pledged during his election campaigns.

He invited all members of the meeting to constantly advise him and air their views on his performance to enable him keep pace with the country's development speed.

The tenth House of Representatives started its business here on Sunday, with the swearing-in of almost all members and re-election of former Speaker Zubeir Ali Maulid.

The members reconvene this morning, with the election of the Deputy Speaker of the house among the scheduled activities. And, President Mwinyi is expected to address and officially open the house tomorrow.