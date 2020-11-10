Tanzania: Late Ambassador Chokala Laid to Rest in Dar

FORMER Tanzanian Ambassador to Russia, Patrick Chokala, was on Monday laid to rest at the Ununio Kwa Kondo Cemetery in Dar es Salaam.

During the funeral hundreds of mourners turned out to his residence at Boko Beach, where they prayed and bid farewell to fallen Ambassador and a veteran journalist, who once served at the Radio Tanzania.

According to the bereaved brother Raymond, late Ambassador Chokala suffered a heart attack and was admitted at Muhimbili National Referral Hospital for treatment, only to pass away on November 6th this year.

On his eulogy, Ambassador Christopher Lihundi described the late Ambassador Chokala as a committed public servant, who apart from being friendly with sensible humorous and talented, he also loved to groom others for different leadership posts.

"Even though he was retired, he still continued advising current ambassadors in power. As retired ambassadors we have contributed 2.2m/-," he commented.

On his part, Ambassador Ombeni Sefue said the late Ambassador Chokala was a hard worker and despite retiring, was still a mentor and important person in the diplomatic world.

"Ambassador Chokala received and trained me at the State House, when he was appointed to return from Sweden and become an aide to the second term President Ali Hassan Mwinyi," he narrated.

The late Ambassador Chokala was born on March 3rd 1948, and is survived by a wife and three children namely Rita, Mashiku and Peter.

During his lifetime, he worked with Radio Tanzania, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Secretary to the President during the second phase government.

In 2015, he was one of the candidates for the presidential election.