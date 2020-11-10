Tanzania: Court Orders TRA to Pay Former Employee 400m/

THE Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has lost his bid to challenge an Award for payments of about 400m/- to his former employee, Urban Mtui.

This followed a decision of the Court of Appeal to "strike out" the notice of appeal the TRA, as respondent, had lodged to oppose the judgment of the High Court given in favour of Mr Mtui, the applicant.

Justices Shaban Lila, Jacobs Mwambegele and Rehema Kerefu ruled in favour of Mr Mtui after granting his application to strike out the notice of appeal for the respondent's failure to take essential steps in prosecuting the appeal against the payments.

"We find merit in the application and grant it. Consequently, we are constrained to strike out the notice of appeal lodged by the respondent on September 27, 2016 seeking to challenge Civil Case No. 365 of 2013 delivered by the High Court on August 16, 2013," they declared.

The justices were satisfied that the cumulative effects of the respondents' acts in dealing with the matter suggested that they were not interested in instituting the appeal, hence their deliberate acts of not taking essential steps towards the institution of the appeal.

The justices had a number of questions to ask when resolving the application having noted several shortcomings committed by the respondent and were of considered view that the respondents' way of handling the matter left a lot to be desired.

"Lodging the notice of appeal in a registry of the court did not pronounce the impugned judgment and addressing a letter to the registrar of Court did not decide the matter are of no consequences, for they will not amount to taking essential steps in advancing the appeal," they said.

They had serious doubts if it was not by design the infraction by respondent to refer the impugned judgment as Civil Case No. 365 of 2013 instead of 2001, lodge notice of appeal in High Court's Land Division and apply documents for appeal purposes to the Registrar of the High Court (Main Registry).

"It seems to us diligence of the respondent in instituting the intended appeal is questionable. From the look of things, we, respectfully, do not think the shortcoming is an excusable keyboard mistake," the justices said.

They went on asking what explanation would be given of lodging a notice of appeal in the Land Division of the High Court, which had nothing to do with a land matter.

The justices also asked what made the respondents address the letter to the Registrar of the High Court (Main Registry) while the case was filed, heard and determined by the High Court, Dar es Salaam Zone.

Taking the matter a little bit further, the justices also queries what prevented the respondent from filing an affidavit in reply in 2017 when they were served with the application.

"When we put these questions to (the respondent's counsel) at the hearing, she did not have any plausible explanation. She ultimately surrendered the matter to the court's wisdom. Surely, we do not think the respondents were not deliberately negligent in dealing with the matter," they said.