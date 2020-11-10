Tanzania: Public Servants Urged to Lead in Corruption Fight

10 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Aloyce Nzuki, has called on workers in the ministry to help fight corruption, saying as public servants they have to set an example.

He said by doing so, they would be able to discharge their duties as expected and serve members of the public in accordance with the law.

The PS said this while opening of one-day capacity building training of over 130 workers from different departments and sections in the ministry.

He reminded them that corruption was one of the vices that the fifth phase government was fighting against, for it was detrimental to national development and people's livelihoods.

"Corruption is the greatest enemy to the dispensation of justice and as you all know the government does not tolerate any act of corruption," stressed Dr Nzuki.

According to the PS, capacity building training focused on various areas like document filing and file use of different government documents.

There will be six presentations, including procedures and use of files, storage of government documents, government guidelines and procedures introduced in 2020, ethics in public service, national security law, corruption and education on non-communicable diseases.

The three main 2020 government procedures and guidelines include specific paper for government official letters, how to write government documents and public service identification guidelines.

Dr Nzuki explained that some ministry officials did not understand the proper use of files, documentation and security of files.

"Due to the improper storage of files some information not intended for public consumption gets to the wrong audience," he said, adding that it was an area that needed serious attention.

He expressed hope that through training, workers in the ministry would be able to air some of the challenges they faced as far as storage, filing and documentation of files were concerned and help reduce a loss of files and documents.

He called on participants to take training seriously since it would help them improve service delivery and strengthen the ministry's performance.

The PS urged them to work diligently, saying by doing so they would meet public expectations.

"We have a big task to improve service delivery since as we are called public servants we have to serve members of the public well because through their taxes we get paid salaries and the government provides services."

He also challenged them to cultivate a culture of regular health check-up, exercise and be watchful of the kind of food they eat to control non-communicable diseases.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

