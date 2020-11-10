Southern Africa: Banyana Banyana Put Comoros to Sword

Pixabay
(file photo).
9 November 2020
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

After beating Angola 2-0 in the opening match, Banyana Banyana followed this with a 5-0 thumping of eSwatini before putting islanders Comoros to sword on Monday with a 7-0 humiliating score.

The final group match heavy scoreline was mainly, courtesy of five-goal hero Sibulele Holweni who deservedly walked away with the player of the match award.

Banyana Banyana will be back in action on Thursday for the semi-final against Malawi as Desiree Ellis juggernaut relentlessly marches towards the fourth COSAFA Cup title in a row.

Having conceded no goal in the group stages, the South African senior women's national team will take some stopping in this current form.

Rising star Holweni opened the scoring on the 8th minute and completed her brace in the 30th minute to give Banyana Banyana a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Hildah Magaia made it 3-0 on the 41st minute as the rampant home side went to the break with a comfortable 3-0 cushion. Holweni then scored her hat-trick on the 48th minutes before Nomvula Kgoale added the fifth. The hard-running Holweni then scored her fourth and fifth goal on the 87th minute and in the referee's optional time as she completed the Comoros rout.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.