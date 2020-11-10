Nigeria: No Oil Exploration in Ogoni, Until Saro-Wiwa, Others Are Exonerated - MOSOP Vows

Polluted water in Ogoniland: The oil industry has been key to the economy for more than 50 years, but Nigerians have paid a high price (file photo).

Port-Harcourt — The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, has vowed that it would not allow oil exploration in to resume in Ogoniland until the Federal Government exonerates Late Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni sons of crime pressed against them.

MOSOP also demanded stop on the construction of a Federal Prison and Cemetery in Ogoniland, noting that the projects were targeted at denigrating the area.

The body which made these calls yesterday, during a media briefing on the 25th Memorial of Ogoni Martyrs by its Coordinating Committee in Port Harcourt, urged FG to speed up the clean-up of the devastated Ogoni environmental.

Speaking, Dr. Gbeneme Kpae, the leader of the Coordinating Committee for the 25 Rememberance of the nine Ogoni sons, noted that oil exploration would only be allowed in the area if Wiwa and others were cleared of the criminal charge against them.

He accused FG of not consulting the Ogoni people before siting the two projects in the area, cemetary and prison, stressing that the natives need justice and industries.

Kpae said: "We call on the Federal Government to stop the construction of a Federal Government Prison and Cemetery in Ogoni as we have been informed that the prison is to lock up Ogonis who demand justice; and cemetery is for mass graves for Ogonis who oppose resumption of oil drilling in Ogoni.

"The Ogonis wish to remind all Nigerians and the international community that we will continue to oppose oil exploration and exploitation in Ogoni until Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists are exonerated, and the clean-up of Ogoniland is completed as recommended by the United Nations.

"Twenty-five years after the execution of our hero's, the Ogoni people want to breathe fresh air now. What Ogoni people want is justice, fairness and equity", MOSOP insisted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Celestine Akpobari, a member of the committee, alleged that Federal Government has a sinister motive for siting prison and cemetery in the area.

Akpobari stated that Ogoni people are in dire need of siting developmental projects to create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths to curb restiveness.

Vanguard