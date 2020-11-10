South Africa: Local Economic Development Must Widen Horizons for Black People, Says Town Planner Lulu Gwagwa

analysis

Town planner Lulu Gwagwa suggests turning the concept of local economic development on its head, but notes that this will only be possible when leaders are ready and willing to initiate and lead meaningful, sustainable change in people's lives.

South Africa's first black town planner, Lulu Gwagwa, was the keynote speaker at the third annual Thabo Makgoba Lecture at the University of Fort Hare, where she spoke about leadership in local economic development.

She said the university had moulded political leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Phyllis Ntantala-Jordan, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Professor Barney Pityana and Wendy Luhabe, and that the university continued to make a mark in the country, continent and the world.

Fort Hare, she said, had always encouraged independent thinkers who care deeply about the world and most importantly the wellbeing of the citizens of Africa, and their position in relation to the rest of the world.

Gwagwa was moved by the story of Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, saying that his book Faith and Courage: Praying with Mandela mirrored the history of many black people in South Africa. She said Makgoba came from very humble beginnings and managed to become Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town.

During apartheid, Makgoba's family was...