Zimbabwe: Super-Sub Kadewere Stars for Lyon

ZIMBABWE international striker Tino Kadewere rose from the bench to score two goals that overturned a one goal deficit suffered earlier by Lyon as they beat St Etienne 2-1 at home on Sunday night.

Kadewere needed nine minutes after his introduction to draw Lyon level with a 66th minute strike before doubling the scores eight minutes later to ensure a full set of points for the French football giants.

The Zimbabwean was part of the triple substitution made by coach Rudi Garcia introducing Thiago Mendez and Lucas Paqueta as well.

St Etienne had taken a first half lead courtesy of an own goal by Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopez five minutes before the break.

Replacing Moussa Dembele, Kadewere got to the end of a clever freekick routine to restore parity before a brilliant finish from a tight angle.

Kadewere made his own piece of history becoming the first player to score two goals from the bench in this fixture.

In fact the former Harare City man had during the pre-match conference on Saturday revealed that he had dreamt he would score two goals in the derby against St Etienne which he went on to do during the match.

It was Kadewere's final match before he links up with the Warriors squad for the back to back AfcoRank ( + / - )n qualifier against Algeria scheduled for Thursday this week and Monday next week.

Kadewere is expected to lead the Warriors strike force, which consists of Scotland-based David Moyo and Prince Dube, who has been in top form in Tanzania.