Namibia: Swimmers Break Relay Records At Second Long Course Gala

9 November 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Participating swimmers in the second 2020 Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala registered three new Namibia Swimming Union (NASU) records in the relays event.

Dolphins Swimming Club's Naan Jiao, Ainoa Naukosho, Milan Prinsloo, and Ernst Jansen broke the Mixed ten and Under 400metre (m) Freestyle relay in a time of 5:18.24. Kayleb Benade, Elias Nakaleke, Jessica Humphrey, and Mark Tibazarwa, from Aqua Swimming and Fitness, broke the Mixed 11 and Under 12 400m Freestyle relay in 4:51.90.

Another Dolphins Swimming Club team comprising Arkell Wellmann, Heleni Stergiadis, Viktoria Ellmies, Marco Henning set a new Mixed 17 and Under 18 400m Freestyle relay record with a time of 4:01.23.

Bank Windhoek's second Long Course Gala for the year took place over the weekend at the Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek.

Hosted by the Namibia Swimming Union (NASU), the swimming competition between clubs or groups of swimmers, especially the youth, saw 120 contestants from Aqua Swimming Club and Fitness, Dolphins Swimming Club, Marlins Aquatic Club, and Phoenix Swimming Academy, who competed in 758 events.

NASU's Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara, said that the event was successful. "With the sun shining and spirits high, the swimmers took to the water with splashing flare and had many achieving some personal best times," she said.

With adherence to strict COVID-19 protocols set out by the Namibian Sport Commission (NSC), the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala is open to all registered clubs and swimmers. The third instalment will occur on Friday 27 and Saturday, 28 November 2020, at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.