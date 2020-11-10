Namibia: 'My World Came Crashing Down'

In the heart of Katutura, Tega Matheus sits among a group of family members trying to avoid the scorching heat on Saturday.

Matheus is the late Shannon Wasserfall's father.

Wasserfall's body was found in a shallow grave in the dunes at Walvis Bay at the beginning of October after the 22-year-old had been missing for months.

The family held a memorial service in her hon-our at Katutura's Hallelujah Parish in Windhoek over the weekend.

Matheus believes his daughter was murdered.

"Sy was my oë (she was my eyes)," he said.

"My daughter and I were very close. She loved family, my baby ... and I expected so much from her, but in turn I have lost it all," he said.

"My world came crashing down, it's been a bitter-sweet experience," he said of the day he went to view his daughter's remains at the mortuary.

Matheus said the family of the accused has not reached out to him, saying he read in a newspaper article of their remorse.

"The most important thing now is laying the inner groundwork for peace and closure," he said.

Adda Enkali (40), Wasserfall's aunt, said she was bubbly, creative and a people's person.

"Shannon had so much potential. Her rights were violated, and at this point the family is hoping for justice. What really hap-pened that could have angered them so much?

"I know the truth is not going to bring her back, but it could give her the justice she deserves," she said.

Social activist Ndiilo Nthengwe, in her tribute to Wasserfall said: "Gender-based violence has so many facets. Some-times it is emotional manipulation or physical abuse, and sometimes financial abuse.

"In other cases, it is someone crying out for help in a song, sending a message to the rest of us to pay attention," she said.

Nthengwe urged Namibians to start making an effort to fight the scourge of sexual and gender-based violence.