Zimbabwe: Dynamos Announce One Positive Result After Covid-19 Tests

Harare giants Dynamos have revealed that one individual tested positive for Covid-19 following tests conducted on their players and staff on Monday in preparation for the scheduled resumption of domestic football.

First team players, technical staff, security and members of the secretariat took the tests at the National Sports Stadium.

DeMbare officials confirmed they tested 44 members after clubs got the green light from the Premier Soccer League to begin the Covid-19 tests ahead of a truncated football season.

After release of the test results, Dynamos revealed one individual, whose identity was not revealed, had tested positive and would adhere to government and public health guidelines.

"As part of preparation for the resumption of training, Dynamos Football Club today conducted Covid-19 tests on the first team players, technical team and secretariat. Out of the 46 people tested, one tested positive for Covid-19. Relevant authorities have been informed and the club will adhere to government and public health guidelines set for the positive individual," Dynamos said in a statement.

"The individual will observe a period of self isolation in accordance with Covid-19 protocols. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back at work soon."

DeMbare are hoping to start training on Tuesday ahead of the possible resumption of competitive football.

"We will provide further updates as necessary via Dynamos official communication channels. The team will start group training on 10 November 2020."