Namibia: Iindji Urges Swapo Youth to Take Charge

Former Swapo Party Youth League secretary for economic affairs Thomas Iindji has urged the youth to be at the forefront of developmental initiatives in line with the party's election manifesto and government policies.

Iindji said the political struggle has been won by youth but young people have failed to win the economic struggle and challenged them to bring concrete ideas to elevate the party.

Iindji made these remarks during a Swapo rally at Oshakati over the weekend.

"Let us take cognisance of those who sacrificed their precious lives and ought to have been part of this gathering but are not here with us due to the sacrifice they made and symbolic commitment they upheld to participate in the liberation struggle of this country," he said.

"It is our passionate duty, as young people, to ensure we are active in all structures of the party. We need to move forward the developmental programmes outlined in vision 2030, Harambee Prosperity Plan, national development goals and programmes and policies of the Swapo government. Namibia's economic growth is squarely in the hands of the youth.

He said Swapo cares for its people, hence the party's achievements are clearly on record and not "patronised slogans for political reasons".

Iindji also urged the youth to fight social evils such as tribalism, ethnicity, alcohol abuse, rape and murder.