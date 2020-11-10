Namibia: Taxi Bosses Lash Out At Seven-Seater Operators

Taxi union bosses have lashed out at operators of seven-seater vehicles illegally being used for the long-distance transportation of passengers.

This is after a collision on the road between Otavi and Otjiwarongo claimed the lives of seven people on Sunday.

The deadly crash took place when a seven-seater vehicle travelling in a southerly direction according to witnesses overtook another vehicle and collided head-on with a Scania truck.

The people who died in the collision were identified as Andreas Megameno Kauluma (33), who was the driver of the seven-seater, Festus Neshuku (37) and his five-year-old son, Petrus Neshuku, Ezimbi Tomas (27), Hileni Nditungapo Shipahu (43), Uulofu Angondo (31) and Stefanus Petrus Ausiku (45).

Namibia Public Passenger Transport Association (NPPTA) secretary general Nathan Africa expressed his frustration with illegal transporters.

"It is time the government, specifically the Ministry of Works and Transport, and law enforcement listen to our outcry. These vehicles are not suited for public transport," he said.

Africa also remarked: "The drivers have no regard for safety and make themselves guilty of speeding and reckless and negligent driving."

The NPPTA is asking commuters to make safer choices when they choose the public transport vehicles they travel with.

"Make sure you make use of legal public transport, and plan your journey such that you do not need to rush the driver," Africa said.

Namibia Transport and Taxi Union (NTTU) leader Werner Januarie commented: "Vehicles that are nine-seaters and below are not allowed to operate as long-distance transporters by law, why are they still on the road?"

Januarie further said the seven-seaters operate without the proper permits but are still on the country's roads.

"How do they get away with this?" he questioned.

"This can only mean that someone in the Ministry of Works and Transport or law enforcement is benefiting from these operations," he said.

Minister of works and transport John Mutorwa did not answer a call to his cellphone.