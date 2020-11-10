South Africa: The Discipline of Cost-Cutting - How and Why Government Needs to Cut Budgets

opinion

The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) is meant to be the midpoint of the budget cycle for the government, but this year the changes announced are so significant it feels like there is remarkably little time before the February Budget. What will make the time fly by is that all levels of government are faced with an unprecedented requirement to cut costs.

No one likes to cut budgets, though in the private sector it is part of doing business. When revenue dips, you have to reduce costs - there is no alternative. To run a business by merely getting deeper into debt amounts to reckless trading, which is illegal in company law. The government has steadily built a large debt load since the financial crisis in 2008 when revenue first dipped dramatically compared to expenditure. It cannot go on any longer without facing bankruptcy. We have lost our investment credit rating, pushing up the cost of debt just as revenue is taking a major blow.

But it is the first time in the history of democratic SA that the public sector is having to cut budgets widely and deeply. Between the Budget that was announced in February and the MTBPS,...