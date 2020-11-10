South Africa: Nsfas Administrator Gets Grilled By Committee Over Allegations of Irregular Appointments

9 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Randall Carolissen, NSFAS' administrator was grilled on Friday by the parliamentary higher education committee over allegations of irregular appointments. Carolissen maintained that he had hired people that had the critical skills the organisation needed.

On Friday Randall Carolissen, NSFAS' administrator told Parliament's higher education committee that he was there to clear his name after Nehawu and former and current NSFAS employees made allegations of irregular appointments under his leadership, which Carolissen denied.

Instead Carolissen told the committee that the allegations by Nehawu and its members had tarnished his reputation and that he wanted to "restore his reputation" by setting the record straight.

In a previous meeting last month, Nehawu alleged that Carolissen was hiring unqualified associates.

Carolissen explained this by telling the committee that when he started working at NSFAS in 2018 there was a lack of technical expertise, hence he headhunted people.

Carolissen said that he often got CVs from people which he would then send to the human resources (HR) department but he "didn't instruct for them to be appointed," he said.

But Vuyokazi Dwane, who was in the human resources department, told the committee that she left NSFAS because NSFAS had entered "the age of predetermined recruitment...

