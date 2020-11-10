South Africa: N3 Crash Claims 14 Lives

10 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed his condolence to the families of the 14 people who lost their lives in a fatal crash along the N3, near Escourt.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Minister who conveyed his condolences, also welcomed the swift response of the KwaZulu-Natal government following the crash which wherein a minibus taxi ferrying passengers collided with two trucks on the national road.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the minibus was travelling in-between two trucks when it became wedged between the two vehicles after a truck in front of the taxi jack-knifed.

The 14 fatalities, which include the taxi driver, were all from the minibus taxi with one survivor having been taken to hospital in a critical condition. Both truck drivers survived the accident.

KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli has since called an urgent meeting with the freight industry to discuss the collision.

Mbalula welcomed Ntuli's swift intervention as well as the prompt commencement of investigations by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the police.

"It is important that we get to the bottom of the factors which contributed to this tragic loss of life. Not only for the sake of bringing closure to those who have lost their loved ones but also as a way of preventing similar carnage in future," said the Minister.

He also called for extreme caution on roads as the country approaches the festive season.

"We urge all road users to remain vigilant, rest often during long distance travel, keep a safe following distance in adverse weather conditions, refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol and adhere to the speed limit," he said.

