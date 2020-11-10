South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa to Engage U.S. Business

10 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon participate virtually in a business and investment roundtable with representatives from three major business organisations from the United States.

The organisations are the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), and the US Chamber of Commerce.

This engagement takes place ahead of South Africa's Investment Conference, which will be held next week.

The President will be supported by South Africa's Ambassador to the United States, Nomaindia Mfeketo, as well as South Africa's Consuls-General in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

"The roundtable will provide a platform for engagement by 32 companies representing sectors such as healthcare, information communication technology, consumer goods, retail, energy, defense, agro-processing, aviation, space, transportation, film and TV production, finance, and consulting.

"President Ramaphosa will share South Africa's economic reconstruction and recovery plan as well as the opportunities for doing business in the country," said the Presidency.

The welcoming and opening remarks of the discussion will be live-streamed on all of the Presidency's digital platforms at 5pm.

