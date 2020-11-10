South Africa: The Covid-19 Noose Around President Cyril Ramaphosa's Investment Drive

analysis

At the third annual SA Investment Conference, which will take place on 17 and 18 November, the president's envoys will focus on ensuring that investment pledges worth R664bn - made by companies in 2018 and 2019 - are not destroyed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's investment envoys probably had their work cut out for them in marketing SA as an attractive investment destination to potential investors during an economic meltdown turbocharged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The race to attract new and long-term capital has intensified around the world, with many countries looking to rebuild their economies and labour markets through large-scale private sector investments. Available capital might be scarce as many companies and money managers have decided to either defer capital allocations to a later stage until the world is more certain, or worse, permanently mothball it.

SA has probably experienced both situations.

At the third annual SA Investment Conference, which will take place on 17 and 18 November, Ramaphosa's envoys will focus on ensuring that investment pledges worth R664-billion - made by companies in 2018 and 2019 - are not destroyed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Promise Tracker: Business backs Ramaphosa again, moving closer to his trillion-rand-plus investment...