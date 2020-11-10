Kenya: Nakuru MCA Succumbs to Covid-19

Nakuru's Hell's Gate Member of County Assembly (MCA) John Njuguna alias WaSussy has succumbed to Covid-19.

A source at the Nakuru Nursing Home said the MCA was admitted at the hospital's Intensive Care Unit on Friday after developing breathing complications.

Nakuru Assembly Speaker Joel Kairu confirmed on Monday that the MCA died after a short illness.

Mr Kairu described the late Njuguna as a committed and active ward representative.

"Today is a sad day for the residents of Nakuru County as we have lost one of our most committed members of the county assembly who died this afternoon. On behalf of the assembly, I wish to send our message of condolences to his family and the people of Naivasha," he said.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui also confirmed the MCA's death.

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of Mr Njuguna. He was a hardworking MCA, passionate about education a champion for the rights of small business enterprises," Mr Kinyanjui said in a statement.

Last conversation

The governor said in his last conversation with the late Njuguna, they discussed plans of opening some of the corridors to Lake Naivasha, which fishermen had been denied access to for many years.

Before his death, Mr Njuguna had been elected the chairman of the security and governance committee at the Nakuru County Assembly.

Soon after the news of his death was announced, friends and family converged at the hospital and later took his body to the Umash Funeral Home.

The Nakuru Assembly closed mid-last week, following confirmed cases of the virus. It will remain closed for the next 10 days.

Nakuru has experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases with at least 60 health workers having tested positive.

Other cases have been reported in schools, including Bahati Girls Secondary School, where 68 KCSE candidates and five teachers tested positive for the virus last week.