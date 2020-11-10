Kenya: 'Not Again' - Wazito Fires Technical Bench

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL) side Wazito FC has sent its entire technical bench packing, just 11 days before the new season is expected to start.

Head coach Fred Ambani, his assistant Salim Babu and keeper trainer Elias Otieno have all parted ways with the club.

Ambani confirmed the development to Nation Sport.

"I personally decided to leave the team due to some rifts. I am still finalising my exit from the club and therefore cannot divulge much, but it is all down to the way in which the club signed a lot of players without involving the technical bench in the decision-making process," Ambani said.

"The working environment was not conducive and it was disaster waiting to happen. If you demand for results from the bench, then you must give them the freehand to choose players they think can deliver," he added.

Wazito lost 2-1 to Zoo FC in a friendly match in Kericho recently and this laid bare the rift between the technical bench and the top management of the club.

"It is sad we are leaving when we have just started preparing the team for the new season. Some people within the club signed players without involving us and most of them (players) are not good enough to play in the top league. However, I am not bitter, when one door closes another will open. Life continues," assistant coach Salim Babu said.

The Wazito coaching job has proved to be a revolving door that is always open for entry and exit. Within two seasons, the club has appointed and let go of Egyptian Melo Medis, Stanley Okumbi, Frank Ouna, Stewart Hall and now Ambani, who has been at the helm twice within the same duration.

The club signed 15 players and did away with 14 others in the recently concluded window and this activity is what has led to a misunderstanding within the team.

Insiders say the club's new Technical Director, Stephen Ochiel, who also doubles up as an intermediary, is at the center of all the transfer business in the club and this did not seat well with technical bench as he signed players without any consultations.