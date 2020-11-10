Kenya/Rwanda: CAF Champions League - Gor Mahia Draw Rwandan Giants

Kenyan Premier League holders Gor Mahia have drawn Rwanda champions APR in the preliminary round of the 2020/21 Caf Champions League.

According to the draw conducted on Monday in Cairo, K'Ogalo will play away in the first leg on November 28, before hosting APR at home in the second leg of the tie.

The tie will see Gor Mahia reunite with former striker Jacques Tuyisenge, who joined the Rwandese side on September 19, 2020. He was at Gor for three seasons and won three league titles.

The winner of this contest will meet either Algerian champions CR Belouizdad or El Nasr of Libya in the first round of the competition.

Gor last played APR in 2014 in the Cecafa Kagame Cup group stage where both teams drew 2-2 in Rwanda.

Commenting on the draw, Gor Mahia assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo says they will not underrate APR.

Odhiambo though insisted that starting away will be an added advantage and they will strive to get a win before finishing the job at home so as to qualify for the first round of the competition.

"It may seem an easy draw to some extent but the truth is that all teams which won their respective leagues are tough and are all determined to move to the first round. It will be a tough match since they also boast of good players like Tuyisenge who achieved a lot during his time here. We anticipate a tough match," said Odhiambo.

The former Sony Sugar tactician said the team is targeting at least a quarterfinal place in the competition and will continue to intensify its training session since the game is only three weeks away.

"We know we have a short time since the league is also just two weeks away. However, we have been training hard. We also have experienced players to help us make a huge step in the competition," he added.

Last season, K'Ogalo failed to go past the preliminary stage of the Caf Champions league after they were thrashed by Algerian giants, USM Algiers 6-1 on aggregate.

Further, the record Kenyan champions were relegated to the Caf Confederation Cup where they were edged out by DC Motema Pembe of DRC 3-2 on aggregate.

K'Ogalo last won a continental club title in 1987 when they beat Tunisia's Esperance to lift the then prestigious Mandela Cup. In the 2018 season, they reached the quarter-final of the Caf Confederation Cup.

DRAW

Preliminary round

AngloGold (GUI) v Stade Malien (MLI)

TBA (GAM) v Teungueth (SEN)

Racing Club Abidjan (CIV) v ASKO Kara (TOG)

AS SONIDEP (NIG) v Mogadishu City Club (SOM)

Al Ahly Benghazi (LBA) v Mekelle 70 (ETH)

Gazelle (CHA) v CF Garde Republicaine/SIAF (DJI)

Forest Rangers (ZAM) v AS Bouenguidi (GAB)

Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) v US Zilimadjou (COM)

TBA (ESW) v Le Messager Ngozi (BDI)

PWD Bamenda (CMR) v Kaizer Chiefs (RSA)

AS Otoho (CGO) v Al Merrikh (SUD)

Rahimo (BUR) v Enyimba (NGR)

Nouadhibou (MTN) v Asante Kotoko (GHA)

Vipers (UGA) v Al Hilal (SUD)

Buffles (BEN) v Mouloudia Alger (ALG)

Mlandege (ZAN) v CS Sfaxien (TUN)

Bantu (LES) v Nkana (ZAM)

Akonangui (GEQ) v Petro Luanda (ANG)

Costa do Sol (MOZ) v Platinum (ZIM)

Plateau Utd (NGR) v Simba (TAN)

CR Belouizdad (ALG) v El Nasr (LBA)

APR (RWA) v Gor Mahia (KEN)

First legs: Nov 27-29, second legs: Dec 4-6

Last-32 round

AngloGold or Stade Malien v Wydad Casablanca (MAR)

GAM or Teungueth v Raja Casablanca (MAR)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Abidjan or Kara v Horoya (GUI)

SONIDEP or Mogadishu v Al Ahly (EGY)

Benghazi or Mekelle v Esperance (TUN)

Gazelle or Garde Republicaine v Zamalek (EGY)

Rangers or Bouenguidi v TP Mazembe (COD)

Jwaneng or Zilimadjou v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

ESW or Ngozi v V Club (COD)

Bamenda or Chiefs v Primeiro Agosto (ANG)

Otoho or Merrikh v Rahimo or Enyimba

Nouadhibou or Kotoko v Vipers or Hilal

Buffles or Alger v Mlandege or Sfaxien

Bantu or Nkana v Akonangui or Petro

Costa or Platinum v Plateau or Simba

Belouizdad or Nasr v APR or Gor

First legs: Dec 22-23, second legs: Jan 5-6

Note: Last-32 winners qualify for Champions League group stage and losers enter Caf Confederation Cup play-offs