Kenya: Bondo Nurses - Why We've Gone Into Hearse Business

9 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Dickens Wasonga

A nurses' welfare association in Siaya County has come under attack from area residents after announcing on social media that its members have founded a hearse business.

In a WhatsApp group, whose members include top county government officials including the governor Cornel Rasanga, Bondo Nurses Welfare Association member John Ogeya blasted his colleagues who are moving away from opening nursing homes and dispensaries to hearses.

"This is a step in the wrong direction by the nurses," Mr Ogeya said.

Area residents have also termed it as conflict of interest and unfair competition since the nurses work in hospitals.

Members of the nurses' association spent Sh2.8 million to purchase and equip the hearse and held a small ceremony to celebrate their hard work.

The county's acting county director of communication Mr Auscar Wambiya shared photos of the ceremony on November 6, 2020 on the county government's social media account.

Protecting lives

Residents have accused the county's Acting Chief Officer Health, Dr Eunice Fwaya, who attended the ceremony, of "sanctioning the laziness."

But Dr Fwaya and Mr Wambiya defended the nurses saying that the caregivers work hard to protect lives when attending to patients but there is nothing they can do when patients succumb to illness.

Nurses are often the first point of contact with patients and spend the most time with them.

Cases have ben reported of nurses die in the line of duty or working without health insurance.

Nurses in Siaya have gone on strike to protest over, among many other industrial disputes, the lack of health insurance that leave them exposed to diseases and not affording care when they fall sick.

Mr Dominic Omolo, an official of the nurses' association, said the association broached the idea of running a hearse business in 2017 due to the high cost of burying their colleagues.

"Hiring a hearse from Kisumu costs at least Sh20,000," said Mr Omolo, who also coordinates the ambulance services in Siaya.

He said that the public will benefit from the hearse, saying that on numerous occasions, availability of hearses is an issue in the county where members of the public often request hospitals for ambulances to ferry the bodies of their loved ones.

"I often explain to them that the policy does not allow it, and you can see how dejected they are after that answer," said Mr Omolo.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.