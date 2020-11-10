Tanzania: Local Forwarders Feel Ticts Delay Pinch

LOCAL forwarders feel the pinch of what they claimed as poor facilitation of cargo for export at the Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (TICTS).

They specifically blamed it on delayed issuance of invoices and payment confirmations.

The 'Daily News' exclusively obtained details of the matter and last week visited offices of the TICTS, where the forwarders said it takes exhausting hours for them to collect their invoices and payment confirmations before having their consignments loaded into vessels for export.

One of them, who spoke to this paper under condition of anonymity, said the problems have been there since last month with nobody to tell them why.

"Getting permit for a truck to enter TICTS terminal for offloading has become a challenge. I am afraid that we may lose our customers, who mainly export copper through the Dar es Salaam Port because of these challenges," he said.

This has sometimes forced them to dig deep in their pockets for transport, because the hired trucks also charge them extra costs due to delays.

"There was a time when I hired trucks to transport 22 containers for export, but due to those challenges I paid an extra 600,000/- to the transporter due to delays," he shared his experience.

However, he suggested that the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) that has contracted the TICTS to handle the containers, should think over better means of increasing efficiency at the terminal, when the latter's contract will ask for renewal.

When contacted for a comment, Director General of the TPA, Eng Deusdedit Kakoko, last week, he said he had sent his people to find out exactly what the forwarders were complaining about.

"I have directed the Director of the Dar es Salaam Port to have a meeting with the TICTS and forwarders. I will thereafter, be in better position to explain after getting feedback," Eng Kakoko stated in a telephone interview.

When reached for comment, TICTS Head of Commercial and Corporate Affairs, Mr Donald Talawa, admitted that collection of invoices and E-mail notification has been a challenge due to internet breakdown since late October.

"Due to breakdown of our system E-mail notification, which has been on and off due to internet challenges since 27th October 2020, therefore, we have asked them to visit our offices for collection. Before internet challenges force our customers to receive their invoices online," Mr Talawa elaborated.

However, he quickly stated that there were no long queues of people who go to collect invoices physically, adding: "There is no long queue rather trucks booked to enter the port for loading both at TPA and TICTS terminal and there are no any other challenges in loading or offloading.

"These trucks are waiting for normal gate checks which is done by three parties; Tanzania Revenues Authority (TRA), TPA and TICTS. "Therefore, any pile up of trucks is due to the required processes at the gates."

He said the problem was not chronic as Billing and Security System had breakdown on 24th October for 15 hour, but was immediately rectified.

"There have been no challenges since 25th of October to date in our Billing or Security system. The only challenge has been on sending E-mail notification to customers and Billing or Security systems have been fully operational since 25th October," he added.