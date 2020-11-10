Kenya: Garbage Collector to Be Jailed for Stealing Rusty School Gate

10 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A garbage collector who stole a gate from Kangemi Primary School pleaded guilty to theft charges before Kibera law courts on Monday.

Daniel Aseka admitted to stealing the school's rear gate worth Sh20,000 on November 4 but claimed he found it already broken down.

Aseka was seen by members of the public carrying the old rusty gate and guards at the school were informed.

They then pursued and arrested Aseka nearby and took him back to the school before he was handed over to the police.

He claimed he was homeless and pleaded with senior resident magistrate Sharon Maroro for leniency.

The dilapidated gate was presnted before the court as an exhibit in the case.

Aseka will be sentenced on Friday after the probation department tables his social inquiry report.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News.

