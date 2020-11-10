South Africa: SA Records 738,525 Covid-19 Cases, 19 845 Deaths

South Africa has recorded 1 247 new cases and 36 COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

Of the latest fatalities, 20 are from Free State, eight from the Eastern Cape, six from the Western Cape, one from Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

This brings the death toll to 19 845, while the cumulative cases now stand at 738 525 since the outbreak.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, 680 726 patients recuperated which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.

The information is based on the 4 993 081 tests of which 12 641 were performed in the last 24 hours.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), globally, 50 266 033 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 254 567 deaths, to date.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has called on the world to "choose health" at the 73rd World Health Assembly in the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

He warned: "A vaccine cannot address the global under-investment in essential public health functions and resilient health systems, nor the urgent need for a 'one health' approach that encompasses the health of humans, animals and the planet we share. There is no vaccine for poverty, hunger, climate change or inequality".

He called for leadership to build mutual trust and mutual accountability - to end the pandemic and address the fundamental inequalities that lie at the root of so many of the world's problems.

"It's time for the world to heal - from the ravages of this pandemic, and the geopolitical divisions that only drive us further into the chasm of an unhealthier, unsafe and unfair future," he said.

"Today and every day, we must choose health. We're one big family."