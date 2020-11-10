South Africa: Gauteng Icu Field Hospitals - Suspensions, Shenanigans and Unanswered Questions

analysis

Last week the Gauteng Treasury released its third Covid-19 Expenditure Disclosure report covering the month of September 2020. The report records a total expenditure of R123,139,439 a figure significantly down on previous months. But while the costs are down, the red flags are up.

Judging by the shortness of the report (available here) it would seem that the Gauteng government and its departments are becoming less comfortable with the practice of transparency. The report's format is different from previous months, no longer providing cumulative figures for different departments' expenditure since April, the period since the declaration of the State of Disaster.

When it comes to the Department of Health, the report records that it "did not spend on Covid-19 related goods and services in the month of September 2020" which would seem improbable.

But it is also missing vital information from the big-spending Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID), even though it is midway through an extremely expensive and controversial ICU Field hospital building programme using Alternative Building Technology (ABT) and September's figures would have been revealing.

Instead, the expenditure (non)disclosure report simply states that "report not submitted" by GDID and offers no further explanation. Asked to explain this Bongiwe Gambu,...