South Africa: Could the Next Chief Justice Be Drawn From the Current Judge Presidents?

9 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Judges Matter

In this article, we consider potential candidates if the next Chief Justice is drawn from the judge presidents, who head divisions of the high court.

Over the past few months, we have published a series of articles about the position of Chief Justice, including articles discussing the importance of the role of the Chief Justice, the criteria we think a Chief Justice should possess, and the process by which the Chief Justice is appointed. These articles are prompted by the fact that the tenure of the current Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, comes to an end in 2021. It is therefore timely to begin thinking about who should be chosen as the next Chief Justice, and on what basis that decision should be made.

In this series of articles, we discuss who some of the potential candidates are who might be chosen to be the next Chief Justice, providing possible candidates in particular categories. We have previously considered potential candidates if the next Chief Justice is to be a woman (also found on Daily Maverick), as well as potential candidates from among current judges of the Constitutional Court (also found on Daily Maverick). In this article, we consider potential candidates if...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

