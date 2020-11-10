South Africa: Revised Finding On SA's Literacy Level a Ray of Hope - but Social Investment Is Still Needed

opinion

The development of African language benchmarks presents an important and tangible way in which social investors can support the improvement of literacy levels in the country at systems level.

On Sunday 25 October, the Sunday Times reported that education economist Professor Martin Gustafsson had uncovered a fundamental error in the 2016 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) data for South Africa.

PIRLS had initially found there was no improvement in Grade 4 reading levels in South Africa between 2011 and 2016. Gustafsson found this to be incorrect.

Among all participating countries, South Africa had in fact seen some of the largest gains during this period.

Gustafsson's findings led the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement, which runs PIRLS every five years, to remove all references to South Africa's lack of improvement from its website and report, and declare the data unreliable.

Outside our annual matric results, PIRLS is one of a handful of measurements - alongside the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study and the Southern and Eastern Africa Consortium for Monitoring Educational Quality - that South Africa uses as a "reliable" and "objective" measure of how learners are doing, both at a national level and...