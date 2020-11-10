South Africa: Two Senior Hawks Officers and a Former Officer Arrested

press release

Two senior officers from the Hawks and a former officer stationed at the Silverton office aged 48, 55 and 57 were arrested this morning for alleged involvement in fraud and corruption in relations to promotional appointments in the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation.

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation members in their quest to rid the organisation of those members who aren't willing to be beyond reproach executed warrants of arrests for the senior officers and the former officer who allegedly misused their power and authority whilst discharging their duties as members of selection panels within the DPCI.

The investigation was kick-started when there were irregularities picked up at the North West DPCI office which necessitated the probe. The investigation spans throughout the provinces.

"It should be clear by now that the Directorate does not favour or prejudice anyone in executing its mandate. The principle followed is that regardless of the seniority of the suspected officers, the members of the Directorate still perform their work without fear, favour or prejudice.

The focus is on the crime committed and it is not about the status of the alleged perpetrator. No individual member can negatively influence the investigation of cases against himself or herself.

While we continue to treat every suspect as innocent until proven otherwise, where there appears to be sufficient evidence, we shall secure the attendance of the suspect in court", the National Head of the DPCI Lt Gen Godfrey Lebeya indicated.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court soon.