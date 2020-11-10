South Africa: SA's Economic Recovery, Take One - Amid Entrenched Positions, Hard Decisions Required On the Public Wage Bill

9 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Business Unity South Africa says 'hard decisions' on public sector wages are necessary, and it is looking for social compacting to make this happen. The three-year public wage freeze is one of two central pillars in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement that prop up South Africa's fraught public finances - and economic recovery.

Research commissioned by Business Unity South Africa (Busa) released on Monday indicates public sector salaries are too high, while employment is increasingly unproductive. But what to do about it remains complicated, as agreement between social partners is needed on either cutting the public wage bill by head count or salary, or both - or raising taxes to continue to pay civil servants.

The research by Intellidex debunks some claims: since 2008 the overwhelming increases in public servants salaries took place in the lower- to middle-level ranks, not the top officials. But it confirms other assertions: the real salary increases that "outstripped the rate of growth of the economy" were not linked to increases in productivity.

Compared with gross domestic product, South Africa spends more of its national income on the salaries of its 1.3 million civil servants than is the norm in most of the 46 countries...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.