South Africa: SA's Economic Recovery, Take One - Amid Entrenched Positions, Hard Decisions Required On the Public Wage Bill

Business Unity South Africa says 'hard decisions' on public sector wages are necessary, and it is looking for social compacting to make this happen. The three-year public wage freeze is one of two central pillars in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement that prop up South Africa's fraught public finances - and economic recovery.

Research commissioned by Business Unity South Africa (Busa) released on Monday indicates public sector salaries are too high, while employment is increasingly unproductive. But what to do about it remains complicated, as agreement between social partners is needed on either cutting the public wage bill by head count or salary, or both - or raising taxes to continue to pay civil servants.

The research by Intellidex debunks some claims: since 2008 the overwhelming increases in public servants salaries took place in the lower- to middle-level ranks, not the top officials. But it confirms other assertions: the real salary increases that "outstripped the rate of growth of the economy" were not linked to increases in productivity.

Compared with gross domestic product, South Africa spends more of its national income on the salaries of its 1.3 million civil servants than is the norm in most of the 46 countries...