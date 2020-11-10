Tanzania: Fraga's Absence Costs Us - Magori

Former Simba Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Crescentius Magori believes that the absence of Brazilian midfielder Gerson Fraga is having a negative impact in the team due to his creative skills.

Fraga, who is still on the injury list for the defending champions is yet to play this season and was one of the top flying players who helped Simba to clinch their third straight Premier League title last season.

But, making his comment after the recent traditional derby game between Young Africans and Simba which ended in a balance of 1-1, Magori said they missed the services of Fraga on the day.

"In general, the void of Fraga who executes well midfield responsibilities was visibly felf because I do not think that Yanga could have excelled to dominate the midfield battle if Fraga was around. "He is simply a 'power disturber' player who protect well his backline hence without him during the derby was negative for us," remarked the former Simba boss.

Again, Magori pointed out that Kenyan defender Joash Onyango should not be blamed for conceding the spot kick saying basing on the situation, no defender could have amicably solved well that scenario.

"First of all, you cannot find a speedy center defender in the world as they have their own uniqueness like stamina and good height but not necessarily speed qualities. "If you look well at the video clip which produced the penalty, Tuisila Kisinda (Yanga player) started to run in advance before his opponent (Onyango) as such, there was no way Onyango could have matched with the pace of Kisinda that is why he lagged behind thereby committing the foul," noted Magori.

Furthermore, Magori revealed that Simba lacked another quality striker to partner with skipper John Bocco saying either Meddie Kagere or Chris Mugalu could have generated something tangible if they partook in the encounter mainly in the second half when Yanga parked the bus.

He however predicted that Simba have an advantage to do well in the looming CAF Champions League duels, saying they will be facing opponents who do not thoroughly know the tactical format of Simba unlike Tanzania teams which understand better the defending champions.