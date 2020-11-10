Tanzania: Fraga's Absence Costs Us - Magori

10 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Former Simba Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Crescentius Magori believes that the absence of Brazilian midfielder Gerson Fraga is having a negative impact in the team due to his creative skills.

Fraga, who is still on the injury list for the defending champions is yet to play this season and was one of the top flying players who helped Simba to clinch their third straight Premier League title last season.

But, making his comment after the recent traditional derby game between Young Africans and Simba which ended in a balance of 1-1, Magori said they missed the services of Fraga on the day.

"In general, the void of Fraga who executes well midfield responsibilities was visibly felf because I do not think that Yanga could have excelled to dominate the midfield battle if Fraga was around. "He is simply a 'power disturber' player who protect well his backline hence without him during the derby was negative for us," remarked the former Simba boss.

Again, Magori pointed out that Kenyan defender Joash Onyango should not be blamed for conceding the spot kick saying basing on the situation, no defender could have amicably solved well that scenario.

"First of all, you cannot find a speedy center defender in the world as they have their own uniqueness like stamina and good height but not necessarily speed qualities. "If you look well at the video clip which produced the penalty, Tuisila Kisinda (Yanga player) started to run in advance before his opponent (Onyango) as such, there was no way Onyango could have matched with the pace of Kisinda that is why he lagged behind thereby committing the foul," noted Magori.

Furthermore, Magori revealed that Simba lacked another quality striker to partner with skipper John Bocco saying either Meddie Kagere or Chris Mugalu could have generated something tangible if they partook in the encounter mainly in the second half when Yanga parked the bus.

He however predicted that Simba have an advantage to do well in the looming CAF Champions League duels, saying they will be facing opponents who do not thoroughly know the tactical format of Simba unlike Tanzania teams which understand better the defending champions.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.