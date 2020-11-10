South Africa: Concerned Community Member Reunites a Missing Person With His Family

press release

On Sunday, 8 November 2020, a desperate family seeking their missing son since July 2020, received good news.

Romeo Macdonald has been found safely at the Port Elizabeth Railway Station in Govan Mbeki Avenue. A concerned community member added his information and a photo on social media, in the hope that somebody would recognise him and return him home safely.

On 20 July 2020, the 21-year-old Romeo Macdonald was reported missing after he left his home and never returned. An off-duty police official, Constable Florence Matoto deployed at Cradock SAPS saw the message yesterday, 8 November 2020 on social media and diverted it to all the relevant role players.

Missing male Romeo Macdonald was then collected at the Erica Safehouse in Port Elizabeth, by the investigating officer, D/Sergeant Carmen Steenkamp and safely reunited with his family.