South Africa: Multiple-Murder Suspects to Appear in Court

10 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Four suspects arrested in July 2020 for multiple murders in Phillipi East are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's court today.

Ongoing investigations into multiple murders plaguing a number of townships in the Cape Town metropole, have led to the arrest of four suspects in Cofimvaba, in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

The extensive investigations undertaken by Western Cape detectives with the support of crime intelligence and Eastern Cape police pursued specific information which led to the four arrests.

"The suspects, aged between 23 and 26 were apprehended on the R61 route between Cofimvaba and Queenstown. They are currently in custody in the Eastern Cape.

"At this point of the investigations into the multiple murders, the suspects can be linked to the following cases; the Phillipi East in June where 2 people were murdered, the Phillipi East in July where 2 people were shot and killed, Gugulethu NY 108 in June where 3 people were killed and the Phillipi East, in Block 4, Lower Crossroads where 4 people were killed and 1 injured in June.

"Plans are underway to ensure the suspects are brought back to Cape Town where they are expected to appear in court soon," the SAPS said.

As the investigations unfold, the possibility that the arrested suspects will be linked to other multiple murder cases cannot be ruled out.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, has praised the commitment of all the police officials involved as they ensured that the suspects were apprehended.

"While the arrests signal a significant milestone in the investigation, I am confident that the team's unrelenting efforts are yet to deliver more in our quest to eradicate serious and violent crimes," said Lieutenant General Matakata.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.