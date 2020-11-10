South Africa: Northern Cape Preview - Lots of Political Action in the Largest, Most Sparsely Populated Province

analysis

Besides full elections in Phokwane and Renosterberg, the Northern Cape will have six other contests on 11 November, including two possible changes of government -- but that is only if the ANC loses two safe seats in Khâi-Ma and Tsantsabane.

On Wednesday, 11 November, 107 seats will be contested in by-elections in all nine provinces. This article forms part of a series in the build-up.

The ANC won an outright majority in the Northern Cape in 2019. It did lose two seats in the legislature as it fell from 20 to 18 seats, as its percentage vote share went from 64% to 58%. The DA remained the official opposition as it won an additional seat in the legislature and sent eight members to the provincial legislature. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) doubled its support in the province, winning 10% of the vote and getting three members elected to the legislature. The Vryheidsfront Plus (VF+) won a seat in the legislature, while the Congress of the People (Cope) lost its seat.

Between 2019 and late 2020, there have been two Northern Cape by-elections where seats changed hands. The ANC lost a seat to an independent candidate in Sol Plaatje (Kimberley Galeshewe)...