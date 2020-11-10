South Africa: Border Bottlenecks, Crime and Humanitarian Crisis Could Destroy Beitbridge Border Post

analysis

While four-day delays at the Beitbridge border post are creating an unhealthy and unsafe environment for transport companies, the biggest loser ultimately is the regional economy.

It is estimated that local transport companies will lose R620-million this month, as their trucks sit idle at the Beitbridge border crossing into Zimbabwe.

It is taking the average truck 72 hours or three days just to get to the front of the queue, and another day to be processed through South African and Zimbabwean customs, four days in total.

This is according to Mike Fitzmaurice, CEO of the Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Associations (FESARTA) who used GPS data from Globaltrack to calculate the delays.

Working on an estimated cost of $20/hour, Fitzmaurice estimates this has cost the transport industry R310,569,600 since the congestion began on 15 October, which translates to about R620-million per month.

This figure does not include the inventory cost to industry, loss of production, and damage to goods in transit which could be double the above figure.

Under normal circumstances, there is little queuing time and the clearance process on both sides doesn't take longer than 12 hours in total.

The Department of Home Affairs, which...