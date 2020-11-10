South Africa: Border Bottlenecks, Crime and Humanitarian Crisis Could Destroy Beitbridge Border Post

9 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

While four-day delays at the Beitbridge border post are creating an unhealthy and unsafe environment for transport companies, the biggest loser ultimately is the regional economy.

It is estimated that local transport companies will lose R620-million this month, as their trucks sit idle at the Beitbridge border crossing into Zimbabwe.

It is taking the average truck 72 hours or three days just to get to the front of the queue, and another day to be processed through South African and Zimbabwean customs, four days in total.

This is according to Mike Fitzmaurice, CEO of the Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Associations (FESARTA) who used GPS data from Globaltrack to calculate the delays.

Working on an estimated cost of $20/hour, Fitzmaurice estimates this has cost the transport industry R310,569,600 since the congestion began on 15 October, which translates to about R620-million per month.

This figure does not include the inventory cost to industry, loss of production, and damage to goods in transit which could be double the above figure.

Under normal circumstances, there is little queuing time and the clearance process on both sides doesn't take longer than 12 hours in total.

The Department of Home Affairs, which...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.