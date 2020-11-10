South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Kwadabeka Police

10 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

KwaDabeka police are appealing to members of the community for assistance in locating a mental disturbed person Mr Daniel Phumelelani Zungu (50 to 55) who went missing on 29 October 2020 at about 06:55. He left his home at Lot 4083 Fannin Extension, entered nearby bushes and never return. He is dark in complexion, short built, with black hair, black beard, black moustache and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey T shirt and blue trouser.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact Captain S Nene on 079 5000 299 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be provided by using MYSAPS app.

