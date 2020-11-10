Ethiopia: Statement By High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell On the Latest Developments

9 November 2020
European Union External Action (Brussels)
press release

Statements by the HR/VP

Over the past days, I have been holding talks to support efforts to restore peace and political dialogue in Ethiopia.

During my talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, I conveyed the EU's concern for the risks to the integrity of the country and the stability of the wider region should the current situation endure. In this regard, I have offered the support of the EU for any action contributing to de-escalation of tensions, return to dialogue and securing rule of law throughout Ethiopia.

In talks with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, of Sudan, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and with Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, I renewed the EU's support to any initiative of IGAD and the African Union to address the situation.

Additional consultations have occurred with other partners in the wider region and will continue.

Stability in the region remains a priority for the European Union.

