Tanzania: Living in the Moment Improves Our Health

opinion

AT some point in your life, someone probably told you: "Enjoy every moment. Life is short." Maybe you've smiled and rolled your eyes at this well-intentioned relative or co-worker.

But the fact is, there's something to it. Trying to enjoy each moment may actually be good for your health.

This practice is about being completely aware of what's happening in the present of all that's going on inside and all that's happening around you. It means not living your life on "autopilot." Instead, you experience life as it unfolds moment to moment, good and bad, and without judgment or preconceived notions.

Mindfulness is the practice of purposely focusing your attention on the present moment and accepting it without judgment. Many of us go through our lives without really being present in the moment. What is valuable about mindfulness is that it is accessible and can be helpful to so many people.

Studies suggest that mindfulness practices may help people manage stress, cope better with serious illness and reduce anxiety and depression. Many people who practice mindfulness report an increased ability to relax, a greater enthusiasm for life and improved self-esteem.

Mindfulness practices may also reduce anxiety and hostility among the people leading to reduced stress, fewer fights and better relationships. A major benefit of mindfulness is that it encourages you to pay attention to your thoughts, your actions and your body.

For example, mindfulness can help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight. It is so common for people to watch TV and eat snack food out of the box without really attending to how much they are eating, so with mindful eating, you eat when you're hungry, focus on each bite, enjoy your food more and stop when you're full. Finding time for mindfulness in our culture can be a challenge.

We tend to place great value on how much we can do at once and how fast. Still, being more mindful is within anyone's reach. You can practice mindfulness throughout the day, even while answering emails, sitting in traffic or waiting in line.

All you have to do is become more aware of your breath, of your feet on the ground, of your fingers typing, of the people and voices around you. The concept of mindfulness is simple, but becoming a more mindful person requires commitment and practice.

Here are some tips to help you get started: Take some deep breaths by breathing in through your nose to a count of 4, hold for 1 second and then exhale through the mouth to a count of 5. Repeat often; enjoy a stroll and as you walk, notice your breath and the sights and sounds around you.

As thoughts and worries enter your mind, note them but then return to the present; Practice mindful eating by being aware of taste, textures and flavors in each bite, and listen to your body when you are hungry and full and finally find mindfulness resources in your local community, including yoga and gym classes, mindfulness-based stress reduction programmes and books.

The cultivation of mindfulness has roots in Buddhism, but most religions include some type of prayer or meditation technique that helps shift your thoughts away from your usual preoccupations toward an appreciation of the moment and a larger perspective on life.

The benefits of mindfulness include; increasing your capacity for mindfulness supports many attitudes that contribute to a satisfied life. Being mindful makes it easier to savor the pleasures in life as they occur, helps you become fully engaged in activities, and creates a greater capacity to deal with adverse events.

Mindfulness also improves physical health. Since it can: help relieve stress, treat heart disease, lower blood pressure, reduce chronic pain, , improve sleep, and alleviate gastrointestinal difficulties and lastly, it improves our mental health.

Mindfulness can be cultivated through mindfulness meditation, a systematic method of focusing your attention. You can learn to meditate on your own, following instructions in books or on tape.

However, you may benefit from the support of an instructor or group to answer questions and help you stay motivated. Look for someone using meditation in a way compatible with your beliefs and goals. As you spend time practicing mindfulness, you'll probably find yourself feeling kinder, calmer, and more patient.

These shifts in your experience are likely to generate changes in other parts of your life as well. Mindfulness can help you become more playful, maximize your enjoyment of a long conversation with a friend over a cup of tea, then wind down for a relaxing night's sleep.

Note that as people start to learn how to be more mindful, it's common and normal to realize how much your mind races and focuses on the past and future. You can just notice those thoughts and then return to the present moment. It is these little, regular steps that add up and start to create a more mindful, healthy life.

So, before you roll your eyes again, take a moment and consider mindfulness.

● The Author, Racheal Masibo, is an Assistant Lecturer at St John's University of Tanzania (SJUT)-School of Nursing, P.O Box 47 Dodoma Tanzania. Email: rackelmasibo@yahoo.com Mobile: 0717513598