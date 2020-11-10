Sudan: People Flee Conflict in Ethiopia to Sudan

Gedarif — The firts influx of people who have been affected by the ongoing conflict in Tigray region that rebelled against the federal army and its command in Addis Ababa.

Witnesses told SUNA that Ethiopians fled Monday evening to Al-Lagadi border area, northwest Gedarif city including four families and soldiers from the Ethiopian federal army.

Moreover, addition to the said group, a large numbers have led to villages at the border agricultural area of Al Fashaga

It is to noted that the fighting has escalated between the disputed parties at Al Hamara area since early Monday morning and continued till evening.

The Executive Director of Al Fashaga Locality, meanwhile , began earlier in putting arrangements in cooperation with the Refugees Commissioners for preparaing Al-Shagarab Camp for hosting people fleeing the war in Ethiopia.