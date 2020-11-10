Sudan: RF Advanced Delegation Visits Blue Nile to Promote for Peace

10 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Damazin — The Advanced delegation of the Revolutionary Front (RF) led by Yasser Arman arrived in Damazin, Capital of the Blue Nile State, Tuesday to promote for peace.

The delegation, which included all of the RF components, came to Blue Nile State to promote for peace deal signed recently in Juba, capital of South Sudan Republic.

The delegation was received at Damazin airport by Wali(governor) of the Blue Nile State, Abdul-Rahman Nora-Dayem, Commander of the 4Infantry Division , Maj. Gen. Al Zubair Hassan Al-Sayed, Director of the Genera; Intelligence Service (GIS), Maj. Gen. Yousif Abdul Aziz and Director of the State Police, Maj. Gen.(police) Ahmed Medani.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.