Sudan: RF Advanced Delegation Visits Blue Nile to Promote for Peace

Damazin — The Advanced delegation of the Revolutionary Front (RF) led by Yasser Arman arrived in Damazin, Capital of the Blue Nile State, Tuesday to promote for peace.

The delegation, which included all of the RF components, came to Blue Nile State to promote for peace deal signed recently in Juba, capital of South Sudan Republic.

The delegation was received at Damazin airport by Wali(governor) of the Blue Nile State, Abdul-Rahman Nora-Dayem, Commander of the 4Infantry Division , Maj. Gen. Al Zubair Hassan Al-Sayed, Director of the Genera; Intelligence Service (GIS), Maj. Gen. Yousif Abdul Aziz and Director of the State Police, Maj. Gen.(police) Ahmed Medani.