Kenya: Italian Man Caught Assaulting Woman in Viral Video Arraigned

10 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

An Italian national who was caught on camera in a viral video clip assaulting a woman was on Monday was arraigned following his arrest on Sunday.

The man identified as Maurisio Montcalli appeared before a Kiambu court where the magistrate ordered he be taken to the hospital for treatment.

He will be returned to court after undergoing treatment.

- DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 9, 2020

The court heard that Montcalli sustained injuries after members of the public attacked him during his dramatic arrest.

He will be brought back to the court for plea taking once he is treated.

A video that went viral on social media showed Montcalli, a resident of Edenville Phase One on Kiambu Road, assaulting a Caucasian woman believed to be his neighbor.

The elderly foreign national, who is dressed in a red shirt and blue shorts, is seen hitting the woman who is standing in front of him while engaged in a simmering argument with two other people among them a security guard who tried to stop him.

"You understand... You understand... I know you're brilliant... where is my daughter... I know my daughter.." he is heard saying.

