Cameroon: Karate - Emmanuel Wakam Slammed Life Ban

The suspension of the former president and 11 other members of the Karate Federation follows allegations of sexual harassment in the institution.

Former President of the Cameroon Karate Federation and affinity Disciplines, Emmanuel Wakam, has been banned from any activity related to the sports discipline for life. The suspension of Emmanuel Wakam and 11 other members of the Karate Federation including one athlete by the Union of African Karate Federations follows allegations of sexual harassment in the institution that manages the sport in Cameroon. After having been suspended for eight years from any sporting activity by the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, in the case of sexual harassment of young athletes, the Union of African Karate Federations (UFAK) has handed a rather heavier sanction on the former president.

Emmanuel Wakam who held the post of Secretary General of UFAK has been signed off the sports discipline for life. The decision also concerns; Jean Mbobda, Deputy Technical Director Number Two and member of the UFAK Arbitration Commission, Germain Désire Ambani, Junior Assistant Nation Coach and Jean Francis Esse, Junior National Head Coach. Four other members guilty of similar offenses notably Christian Atsa, athlete national senior men's team, Marie Martin Ngo Simb, national senior women's team coach, Jeff Bassilken have been suspended for two Olympiads, an equivalent eight years per person.

Other cases of suspension include Bertin Dongmo, Secretary General FECAKARATE, Secretary General of Organising Committee of UFAK and Oscar Tchoffo, national team coach and member of the Technical Committee of UFACK, among others.