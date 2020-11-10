Cameroon: CPDM Bamboutos - Supporters Renew Confidence in President Biya

The was during celebrations marking the 38th anniversary of President Paul Biya at the helm of the State in Mbouda on November 6, 2020.

Militants of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) of the Bamboutos Central,1 and 11 in Mbouda and Babadjou, Bamboutos North in Galim and Bamboutos South in Batcham, who all gathered like one man, on November 6, 2020 in Mbouda for celebrations marking the 38 anniversary celebration of President Paul Biya at the helm of the State, have thanked President Biya for his relentless efforts in the promotion of peace, stability, national unity and integration and the promotion of socio-economic wellbeing of the Bamboutos population.

The militants through the Head of the CPDM Central Committee Permanent Delegation to Bamboutos Division, Minister Nganou Djoumessi Emmanuel, also renewed the confidence in President Paul Biya, Head of State and National President of the CPDM, promising their total commitment, and rededicating their support and loyalty to him and the institutions he incarnates. The 38h anniversary that was restricted to only members of the executive of subsections, sections of the party, members of the Central Committee, MPs and Senators, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offered Minister Nganou Djoumessi Emmanuel to thank the militants for braving all odds, as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, to attend the celebrations, adding that it was to show their loyalty and unflinching support to their national Chairman, Paul Biya.

He used the occasion to call on traditional rulers and councillors to come out massively on December 6, 2020, to vote their representatives in to the regional council in order to support President Biya's progress towards decentralization. He said President Biya saw decentralization essential to development strategies in Cameroon, which goes with transfer of powers and resources to local authorities, and Bamboutos must be part of it.

For his part, Hon Wa Mathurin Marshal, ,Section President of Bamboutos Central and 11said it was necessary for senior party officials to come to show their appreciation to President Paul Biya and re-examine strategies to ensure Bamboutos support for President Paul Biya.